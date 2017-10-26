Minister Martina: “Tackle illegal trade!”

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Economic Development Steven Martina wants to tackle illegal trade over the internet, especially on social media.

According to Curaçao laws, an economic permit is needed to do business even via the internet. In many cases, people who are doing business via internet and especially the social media, do not have this permit. According to the Minister, this is unfair for the other businesses that do comply with the law. This is also unfair for the competition and for legal businesses that pay sales tax, social security and other contributions to the government.

The Minister reiterated once again that this form of doing business is against the law and needs to be tackled hard.