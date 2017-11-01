Minister of Justice tackles overtime police

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Justice, Quincy Girigorie indicated recently that his ministry will save more than two million guilders in the police force by tackling the overtime problem. In total, his ministry has reserved almost 10 million guilders for overtime payment.

A large part of that cost is caused by lack of staff. Next year, more people will be added by expanding the training capacity. The corps employs 600 people. 230 will be added next year. According to the Minister, this will help the tight budget of the government.