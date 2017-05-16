Minister of Public Health loses support from her own party

WILLEMSTAD - Party leader Marilyn Moses (photo) of Movementu Progresivo (MP) has withdrawn support for her own interim Minister of Public Health, Environment and Nature, Sisline Girigoria.

Also, the political leader will support a motion of no confidence against her in parliament. The party is also considering expel Girigoria.

The withdrawal of support is in response to the appointment that the Minister has arranged for herself and her trip to Geneva.

Her trip was heavily criticized by the PAR and MAN factions in parliament, because, according to the MPs, her work visit has no added value and is just a waste of public funds.

Girigoria has to interrupt her work visit to Geneva and return to Curaçao immediately.

The PAR and MAN factions want Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas to intervene and dismiss the Minister from his cabinet. If he does not do that, both factions will request an emergency meeting of parliament and present a motion of no confidence.

Girigoria has been questioned for her 19-day mission to Geneva, where supposedly she will attend a World Health Organization (WHO) Summit. Striking because Curaçao is not a member of the WHO.