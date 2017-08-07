More allure for Curaçao’s calling card Handelskade

WILLEMSTAD - According to Mahesh Mukhi, vice president of the Downtown Management Organization (DMO), the Handelskade (Willemstad’s front) must get the international allure it deserves. This can be achieved by creating a dream project that rises alongside the waterfront with apartments in the top floors of the historic buildings.

DMO has been working for a year or two to fulfil the dream for Handelskade. The dream must become real as soon as possible, says Mukhi.

“The Handelskade is the calling card of Curaçao. You can see it anywhere in the world with the name of Curaçao. The place shouts, no cries for a firm impulse. It is our variant of internationally famous places like the Taj Mahal or the Eiffel Tower. The quay is our Taj Mahal. The Handelskade is beautiful to see but needs work. With the plans, we must provide visitors to the quay in the future with a wow-experience. In the future, the quay will be a destination in itself,” said Mukhi.

Kevin Jonckheer of Penha, president of DMO, says:

“Our plan has no chance of succeeding if there is no 'natural' life in the city after 18:00. Therefore, the Plaza Hotel must be operational again as soon as possible. The Handelskade, the most expensive piece of property in Curaçao, deserves a better use than is now the case,” according to Jonckheer.