More opportunities to study in the region

WILLEMSTAD - Recently the Minister of Education, Marilyn Alcala-Walle received a courtesy visit from Dr. Nigel Gravesande B.A., M.A., PhD, who is the registrar of the University of Guyana together with Guno Rugde, a professor at the University of Curaçao. Dr. Gravensande came to Curaçao to represent the Guyanese Minister of Education, Mrs. Nicolette O. Henry MP.

The objective of the University of Guyana is to offer the Curaçao students the opportunity to continue their education on a bachelor, master and PhD level. The university already has a memorandum of understanding with Aruba and Suriname.

Now the university offers courses in agriculture, environmental science, education and humanity, health science, natural science, social science and technology to the students of Curaçao.

Dr. Gravesande also expressed the university’s desire to have a close collaboration with the University of Curaçao where they can exchange programs and students. The university of Guyana wants to create the opportunity where both the universities can synchronize with each other to give the students more opportunities to develop themselves.

Minister Alcala-Walle has invited her Guyanese counterpart to come to Curaçao to sign a MoU between the universities of these countries. This will take place in 2018.