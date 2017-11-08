Negotiations with Avianca are still ongoing

WILLEMSTAD - The negotiations with Synergy, the parent company of the Colombian airline Avianca, for the acquisition of InselAir are still ongoing.

The Minister of Economic Development, who is also in charge of these negotiations, Steven Martina pointed out that the operations have come to a crucial stage. It is not the first time that Martina claims this.

According to the Minister, the negotiators are now focusing on legal-technical issues. The parties are looking for solutions to these issues.

Again, the Minister expects that he will receive more information on the negotiations soon.