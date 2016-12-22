New Government of Curaçao takes oath on Friday

WILLEMSTAD – There was previously some doubt as to the date on which the new government headed by Hensley Koeiman would be sworn in, now it is certain. Friday 23 December, the swearing in of the members of the Cabinet Koeiman will take place at the Governor’s mansion in Punda.

Recently there were reports that several administrative aspects of the swearing in should take place and that Wednesday, December 28 would be the day Curaçao will get its new government. But according to a press release from the office of the Governor, they still chose to hold the ceremony as soon as possible.

The new cabinet will consist of Hensley Koeiman as prime minister, Kenneth Gijsbertha, the Finance Minister, Elsa Rozendal is Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Zita Jesus-Leito is Minister for Health, Environment and Nature, Eugene Rhuggenaath remains minister economic Development, Suzy Camelia-Romer also remains as Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning, Ornelio Martina is the new Minister of Justice, Ruthmilda Larmonie Cecilia comes at the Ministry of Planning and service and Jaime Cordoba becomes Social Minister of Development, Labor and Welfare.

Photo (archive): Hensley Koeiman