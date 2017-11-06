Non-compliance penalty of 20,000 for SEHOS imposed by Health Inspectorate

WILLEMSTAD - The Health Inspectorate imposed a non-compliance penalty of 20,000 guilders for each week that the healthcare institution fails to comply with two required conditions as of Friday, November 10.

The inspection requires that the Board of Directors give insight into the terms of the agreement with a surgeon previously denied access to the hospital. The other condition is that as long as the details of the agreement with this surgeon have not been submitted to the inspection, the employment contract between the hospital and the surgeon is suspended.

According to health inspector Jan Huurman, the inspection has so far not received an official response from the hospital. “The hospital is silent. They have not responded yet to our request yet.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anthon Casperson indicated that he will not comment on matters of the inspection when it is about someone who is involved with the healthcare institution.