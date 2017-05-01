Office of the Governor: Press Release

WILLEMSTAD - In view of the preliminary outcome of the election, the Governor has begun holding consultations aimed at the formation of a new cabinet.

She spoke with the Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Council, the President of Parliament and the Minister of State.

On Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday 3 May, talks will be held with the leaders of all political parties who have obtained one or more seats in Parliament on the basis of the election results.

The Governor will also speak with representatives of some civil society organizations.