Oil refinery is not a case for the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - The big fire at the refinery is no reason for the Netherlands to actively interfere with the Isla. D66 had asked the Minister of Kingdom Relations Ronald Plasterk for clarification after the incident in May.

There was a large fire in one of the facilities on the oil refinery site. The Minister does not want to answer any questions about security.

According to Plasterk, the refinery is a responsibility of Curaçao and not the Netherlands.