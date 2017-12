WILLEMSTAD - The extradition of George Jamaloodin from Valencia to Curaçao is awaiting a signature from the Vice President of Venezuela.

During the pre-trial review of Nini Fonseca, yesterday, it became clear that Jamaloodin has filed a case with Interpol to get his name off of the signaling list. That did not work.

Jamaloodin remains on that list, as long as he is not extradited to Curaçao.