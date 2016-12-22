Parliament adopts motion to develop Oostpunt (East Point)

WILLEMSTAD – The Parliament of Curaçao agreed with the bill proposal to change the Economic Development Plan (EOP) for Oostpunt, the east side of the island.

Of the 21 MPs, 20 have voted in favour of the motion and 1 against. This took place last night during the public debate on the EOP topic.

According to the Minister of Spatial Planning, Suzanne Camelia-Römer with the adoption of this bill, the EOP will change and the east side of the island can be developed. This is important for the Maal family who has been waiting for about 20 years to develop their lands.

Both sides, coalition and opposition saw a great opportunity to develop Oostpunt. Only Omayra Leeflang MP voted against the EOP change. “There is a group in our community that has serious objections against this development. In my opinion, they are completely justified in their concern about the process that took place to have the EOP change. This is why they also filed a lawsuit against the government and the owners of the land. For me it should have been just to wait for the decision of an impartial judge on this matter,” said Leeflang explaining why she voted against this bill.

Environmental groups like Carmabi do not agree with the EOP change. Willy Maal, representing the Maal family, indicated that he does not agree with these environmental groups. His family has been waiting a long time to develop their lands.

Oostpunt is about one-sixth of the island.