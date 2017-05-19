Parliament to meet to debate on Minister of Public Health

WILLEMSTAD - Today, the Members of Parliament will meet to discuss the status of the Minister of Health, Nature and Environment, Sisline Girigoria. A motion of no confidence against her will likely be adopted by a majority, including her own party.

The public health minister had invited herself to a dubious mission to Geneva and, if it is up to the new government, she will have to return the money the government has spent for this trip, 25 thousand guilders, to the treasury.

She can also forget her own appointment to an official post after she has been voted out. Presumably, one of the new coalition parties will submit the motion of no confidence today.