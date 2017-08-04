Parliament wants to reduce roaming charges via IPKO

WILLEMSTAD - Next week, the Parliament of Curaçao is back from recess. Almost every day there is a meeting. On Monday, the decisions of the Kingdom’s Inter-Parliamentary Consultations (IPKO) of June this year will be ratified.

Among other things, it was agreed to do something about the extra high roaming charges for telephone and internet use between the islands and the Netherlands. This should be regulated by European model: no roaming charges anymore.

In Europe, it took 10 years to get to that point.