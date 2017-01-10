Pensioners get 2.3% increase

WILLEMSTAD - People with a pension will see an increase in their income this year. This also applies to widows and orphans.

More than 21 thousand people who are entitled to a pension will see an increase in their income of 2.3%. The cost of living is about the same compared to a year ago. This is why the increase percentage will not be so high.

According to the Social Insurance Bank (SVB), there is sufficient financial capacity to adjust the pensions. People who have studied with a so-called Aruba Loan will get an extra discount if they pay it off at once.