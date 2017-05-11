Pisas and Goeloe to China

WILLEMSTAD - The interim Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Errol Goeloe, interim Minister of Economic Development (MEO), will travel to China to attend the One Belt One Road Summit.

This is according to a source close to the interim Prime Minister. It is of strategic importance to be present at the Summit because of the Multidisciplinary Project Team (MDPT). The MDPT has negotiated in the past that the oil refinery will be a promising pillar for the financial sector in the future.

This in view of China's plans to invest 250 billion dollars in the Caribbean area. Earlier this week, it was mentioned that the future Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath of PAR, on the proposal of Pisas, would also be included.

But because Rhuggenaath will be nominated as the new ‘formateur’, he decided to refrain from this.