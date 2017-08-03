Plasterk visits the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Ronald Plasterk will visit the six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom from Monday August 14 till Friday August 18.

The minister will talk with the governments of the countries of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the special municipalities of Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba about developments in recent years and cooperation within the Kingdom. He also visits various projects on the islands. The program consists of the following:

Monday: Saba and Sint Eustatius

Conversations with Government and Island Council;

Visit renovation Government Guesthouse Sint Eustatius.

Tuesday: St. Maarten

Meetings with Governor, President of Parliament and Attending Council of Ministers;

Presentation "Elderly Project" Sint Maarten Development Foundation;

Visit the Coast Guard.

Wednesday: Bonaire

Meetings with Government and Island Council;

Visit nature project

Thursday: Aruba

Meetings with Prime Minister, Governor and President of Parliament;

Visit Renovated Property Common Court (With FDA Resources).

Friday: Curaçao