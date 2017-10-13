Politician from St. Eustatius: “We will kill Dutch soldiers”

WILLEMSTAD - A Caribbean politician seriously threatened Dutch soldiers. Clyde van Putten, party leader of the PLP on the Dutch island of Sint Eustatius, said in a speech that they would kill and burn the soldiers and when they came to his island.

The Dutch government filed a complaint against the politician, said the Minister of Kingdom Relations Ronald Plasterk.

Clyde van Putten has been fighting for more autonomy for Saint Eustatius for a long time and against what he calls 'colonialism' of the Netherlands. In a speech in Curacao, he was very furious. In that speech he claimed that he said to a Dutch minister, probably he meant Minister Plasterk, that when the Dutch soldiers come to his island, the minister must be prepared for the consequences.

“Because if you send the soldiers, we will kill them and we will burn them in the streets of Sint Eustatius."