Press release: KPMG demands rectification

WILLEMSTAD - In the context of an article published in the Dutch newspaper FD (Financieele Dagblad) earlier this week, KPMG Dutch Caribbean announced that they will emit a press release correcting the wrong information.

Since the FD has published the correction today online, we refer to the following for the sake of brevity: The correction of FD Editors online reads: “In this article, three errors have been corrected after publication. KPMG pointed this out after publication. Prior to publication, KPMG, Palm and the CBCS did not respond to questions. 1] Palm is a tax consultant, not an accountant. 2] KPMG was not the audit firm of the CBCS. 3] Since 2010, Palm was no longer employed at KPMG”

For the right order, KPMG Dutch Caribbean (DC) states the following:

• KPMG DC has not been approached by the FD before or after the publication of the article.

• KPMG DC generally does not react to '(fake) news'. This time, the article contained such a number of factual inaccuracies that we felt forced to demand a rectification.