Public Prosecution decides to prosecute President of Central Bank

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution (OM) of Curacao has decided to prosecute the President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) for tax fraud.

The investigation against Mr. Emsley Tromp, called Saffier, started in 2016 following persistent media reports about potential financial malpractice committed by the suspect. This investigation has included a number of searches, including at the Central Bank and in the house of the suspect. Witnesses have also been heard. Several documents have been obtained from abroad. Of course, the suspect himself has been interrogated.

The investigation led, among other things, to the suspicion that Tromp, over the period 2006 to 2014, deliberately did not file all the income he received because of his function for the sake of his pension arrangement to the tax authorities. The disadvantage for the country Curaçao has been estimated at about 5.5 million Antillean guilders.

The investigation has now been completed and the Public Prosecutor's Office has now made a decision.

The Public Prosecutor expects present these facts shortly. The court date will also be announced soon. The suspect has been informed of the Public Prosecution’s decision.

The investigation into the remaining suspicions continues. The prosecution will make a decision later in these cases.