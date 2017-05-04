Pueblo Soberano with several issues to deal with during party meeting

WILLEMSTAD – Pueblo Soberano (PS) has some serious issues to deal with during their crucial meeting today. In this meeting, the party will have to decide who will take the only seat they received as a result of last elections. Legally the seat belongs to the number one on the list, Jaime Cordoba. But the second one on the list, former Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare, Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia received more votes than the party leader.

There are also many party members who were not happy with the decision to work with Gerrit Schotte’s party MFK and the party of the businessman Amparo dos Santos, Korsou di Nos Tur (KdNT), which means Curaçao for us all. The members say that this was the last blow to the party which caused it to lose votes.

Many in the party feel that the principles and ideals of the founder Helmin Wiels were betrayed and that is why the people have lost confidence in the politicians.

Another problem was that the party turned its back on the former Prime Minister Dr. Bernhard Whiteman. He was one of the prominent members of the party who kept the ideals of the late popular leader Wiels.

The members say that the party is without direction and vision. Now that it is too late, the leaders want to talk to the members to see what can be done to save the party from completely disappearing from the political arena.