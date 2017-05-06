Quincy Girigorie nominated by PAR as Minister of Justice

WILLEMSTAD – The winner of the elections of last Friday nominated the young lawyer Quincy Girigorie as Minister of Justice. Girigorie has been active as a lawyer on the island for some years now and has also been involved in politics in the past.

He was on the PNP electoral list during the 2012 elections. He was also a member of other political parties.

Several other names for the portfolio have been considered in recent days, including former Ministers of Justice Ornelio Martina and David Dick. But the party officially announced that they want Girigorie.