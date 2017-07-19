“Referendum unsuitable for same-sex marriage”

WILLEMSTAD - A referendum on same-sex marriage is completely unsuitable. This is according to the Korsou Solidario i Duradero Foundation (KSD). The foundation believes that there are many assumptions about homosexuality and a large group of people in Curaçao are insufficiently familiar with the topic.

KSD therefore finds it unfair for people who have too little information to decide the fate of a much smaller group. According to the foundation, a referendum is predestined to give an unbalanced result.

Kórsou Solidario i Duradero believes that the government must present a bill proposal to Parliament and then implement it. This will guarantee the civil rights of the LGBT group here in Curaçao.