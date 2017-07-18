Renovation of CBCS office on Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG - The Ministers of Finance of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, as representatives of the Entitled Asset holders, as well as the other ministers of the government and the members of the parliament of Sint Maarten, were offered a walk-through of the Central Bank’s office in Sint Maarten, which is currently being renovated.

With the introduction of the monetary union of Curaçao and Sint Maarten on October 10, 2010, the CBCS office on Sint Maarten was established to carry out the tasks specified in the Central Bank Charter for Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Adapting the existing Central Bank building was both necessary and recommended to accommodate the required number of employees so that the branch could function as a fully operational office.

The renovation of the CBCS office has resulted in a larger and adapted lobby on the ground floor. On the second floor, office spaces have been added, as well as meeting rooms and a cafeteria. The third floor is an executive floor to be used by management and support staff. The renovated building can now appropriately accommodate a total of 17 staff members.

Completion of the renovation, which is being done by Betonbouw Caribbean Construction and several subcontractors, is scheduled for the end of August 2017. A total budget of NAf. 12.7 million was allocated for the renovation. The new CBCS office will be operational one month after completion.