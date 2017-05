WILLEMSTAD - The 3000 votes received by MFK in the elections are entirely attributable to the current interim Prime Minister and former President of Parliament Gilmar Pisas.

The interim Prime Minister received over 3200 votes. Gerrit Schotte received the same number of preferential votes as in October. Almost 9000. The most popular politician was winner Eugene Rhuggenaath. The PAR politician received 15 thousand votes.