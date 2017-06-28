Revenue sale hospital building could be solution for debts

WILLEMSTAD - The proceeds from the sale of the building and SEHOS properties may potentially solve the debt problem of the hospital.

Minister Suzy Camelia-Römer of Health, Environment and Nature is carrying out conversations with the SEHOS Management and Supervisory Board. The Minister expects the building and site to generate the much-needed funds.

It is therefore important to clarify the value of the property's assets. This can be the solution to the debts of the hospital. Camelia-Römer has submitted her proposal to the Council of Ministers.