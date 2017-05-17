Rhuggenaath does not want to get rid of financial supervision

WILLEMSTAD – The future Prime Minister of Curaçao, Eugene Rhuggenaath does not want to get rid of the financial supervision. The proposed Prime Minister believes that Committee for Financial Supervision (CFT) plays an important role in keeping public finances healthy.

Curacao received financial supervision in 2010 following debt restructuring by the Netherlands. According to Rhuggenaath, the rules of the game are clear and the supervision serves as extra control besides parliament.