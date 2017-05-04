Rhuggenaath is in favor of Koenders’ offer for help with GZE

WILLEMSTAD – Leader of the PAR, Eugene Rhuggenaath has stated that he would like to make use of the offer of the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Bert Koenders (photo) to assist Curaçao in the negotiations with the Chinese State Company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE) as long as the interests of Curacao are a priority.

The future Prime Minister also sees opportunities to facilitate contact between Venezuela and China with the help of the Netherlands.

Rhuggenaath explains that he is on the same line as his predecessor Koeiman and indicates that the economic development of Bullenbaai is very important and indicates that the possibilities of a deep-sea port should be taken into account.