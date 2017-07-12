Rozendal MP wants to know status ‘pedowatch’

WILLEMSTAD - Member of Parliament for MAN, Elsa Rozendal wants to know the status of the creation of a so-called 'pedo watch'. Its establishment is stated in the budget.

Recently, paedophilia in Curaçao once again received all the attention with the sentencing of Orlando Balentina, who is the convicted pastor of the Rains of Blessing Church. Rozendaal also wants to know the functioning of such a pedo watch and she expects it to be a good tool for better monitoring of adults who have committed a sex crime against children.

In view of that, she has written questions to Minister Quincy Girigorie of Justice.