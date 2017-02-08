Ruggenaath to the Netherlands for consultations on InselAir

WILLEMSTAD – The Minister of Economic Development Eugene Rhuggenaath travels today to The Hague. He will have consultations with the Dutch Minister of Kingdom Affairs and the Interior, Ronald Plasterk on the situation of the local airline InselAir.

Rhuggenaath hopes that together with the Netherlands hey will be able to find a solution to the problems of the airline. The company is also of great importance for the BES-islands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba), which are special municipalities of the Netherlands.

The new CEO announced this week that the airline is suffering about 1.5 million dollars loss per month.