WILLEMSTAD - The schools are open today. This is according to the Minister of Education Marilyn Alcalá-Wallé.

The 15 trade unions united in the 'solidaridat sindikal' started their manifestation at 7 o'clock this morning on the Wilhelminaplein and gave the advice yesterday to leave the children at home. But education union Sitek is not affiliated with the striking unions.

The Minister also indicated that those who do not have transport can call her ministry. She said this because the unions representing the public transportation are also part of the 25 trade unions.