Schotte: “New elections are welcome!”

WILLEMSTAD – Former Prime Minister of Curaçao and leader of the opposition party MFK, Gerrit Schotte welcomes new elections. He indicated that he has no problem at all with the dissolution of the Parliament.

The MP argues that the elections will give the people a chance to punish the party of Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman for treason they committed. MAN should have never worked with PAR, according to Schotte.

Schotte also said that the period after last year’s election was one crisis after another, both within the MAN and the government.

Schotte typified the Prime Minister as a leader who does not make decisions and installs committee for every problem. The Pueblo Sobarano party was even excluded in the beginning from the government formation process. Then they were called again to become a coalition partner. After the government was formed, Koeiman wanted to expand his coalition. He then approached Omayra Leeflang of Un Korsou Hustu. She was approached in vain.

The election will bring a new and fresh approach to government and those that betrayed the people of Curaçao will be punished, said Schotte.