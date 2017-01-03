Schotte presents conditions for continuation parliamentary meeting

WILLEMSTAD – Leader of the opposition party MFK, Gerrit Schotte, in a letter to the President of Parliament, Humphrey Davelaar, presented five conditions for agreeing to the parliamentary meeting of January 6.

The current majority of the 14 MPs who are physically present in parliament agreed to these conditions, according to Schotte in his letter.

These conditions include more clarity on the agreements with the Chinese State company Guangdong Zhenrong about the future of the oil refinery. The MPs also want to safeguard that the livings expenses are kept under control. Schotte indicated this in connection with the high rates of the utility company Aqualectra. According to the opposition MPs, the government agreement is silent on the cost of living.

For the coalition, the continuation of the public meeting of Parliament on January 6 is of great importance because the new MPs will be sworn in and take their seats. This will bring the coalition back to its majority in Parliament.

Elsa Rozendal will also take oath a few days later as Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports.