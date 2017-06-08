Sherwin Leonora resigns from Pueblo Soberano

WILLEMSTAD - Former Member of Parliament Sherwin Leonora resigns from his party Pueblo Soberano (PS). The party for which he spent 4 years in parliament. During the last election, he was not a candidate on the party’s list.

The former MP was not satisfied with the court of the party. Especially with regard to the oil refinery Isla and the negotiations with the Chinese State Company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE). According to Leonora in his resignation letter, he felt that the party leadership had no trust in him to be part of the negotiations.

He also expressed his disappointment for the way the party has conducted itself before the elections, which according to him was the reason why they lost votes and only came out with one seat in Parliament.

At the elections last October, Leonora achieved 85 votes.