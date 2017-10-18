Sint Eustatius politician apologizes for death threats

ORANJESTAD - Politician Clyde van Putten of St. Eustatius has apologized for the earlier death threats he made to Dutch soldiers.

On the local radio, Van Putten said his previous comments were dismissive and that he did not want to appeal to violence. However, he believes that the comments have been taken out of context and used by people "with a political agenda" to blacken him.

Responsibility

Island councilor Van Putten said at a meeting last week that when Dutch soldiers are sent to Sint Eustatius, they will be killed and burned on the streets.

Minister Plasterk of Kingdom Relations filed a complaint against the politician and called the statements "totally unacceptable". Van Putten said he would take responsibility for his statements if he had to appear before the court.

The politician has been fighting for more autonomy of Sint Eustatius, which is a special province of the Netherlands in the Caribbean. He plans to keep doing that and does not want to resign because of his comments about Dutch soldiers.