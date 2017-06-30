Situation cells Rio Canario bad and inhumane

WILLEMSTAD - Of the five men who escaped from the Rio Canario police cells last weekend, two are still fugitive.

This is according to the Minister of Justice Quincy Girigorie. The Minister indicated during the weekly press conference of the Council of Ministers that the safety situation in the cell block is not optimal and the police can no longer hold suspects in preventive detention for the time being.

In addition, Rio Canario suffers from a poorly functioning sewage system, making it no longer humane. A solution is not yet available.