Statian youth: “Clyde van Putten does not speak on behalf of Statia”

ORANJESTAD - The 18-year-old Statian Lenaria Brown has launched a petition against Clyde van Putten's statements.

The political leader of PLP in St. Eustatius (Statia) said during a KFO meeting in Curaçao: “When you come to our island, prepare for the consequences because if you use military personnel, we will kill them and burn them in the streets of Statia.”

Brown condemns Van Putten's statement and says that this is not the opinion of the state population. According to the initiator, the people were very grateful for the military and Statia could not have made it without their efforts.

Lenaria’s email address is lenariabrown@outlook.com or look her up on Facebook.