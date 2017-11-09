Suriname delegation on an exploratory visit in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - A Suriname trade mission was in Curaçao to explore business opportunities between the two countries. The delegation was here from November 6 until 8. The delegation explored the Curaçao market and the possibilities for further cooperation between Suriname and Curacao.

The delegation members from Suriname were warmly welcomed at the Ministry of Economic Development during their visit.

The Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Dr. I.S. (Steven) Martina, welcomed the delegation and wished them success with this market orientation.

After their meeting with the Minister, the delegation members discussed the various possibilities with officials of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Economic Development.

During the visit, the delegation also visited a number of companies and held talks with several Curaçao business owners.

The delegation members are directors/owners of the following companies (sector): Frijmersum & Frijmersum Consulting (Talent Management), New Dawn (Human Resources Consultancy & Training), Gopex International NV (Agriculture), Morina BV (Mortgage and Investment Advisory) and DUKU.cash (FinTech).