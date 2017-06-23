Suspicion of unjustified appointments during Cabinet-Pisas

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Government, Planning and Services, Armin Konket, has suspicions of appointments that did not comply with the rules during the term of the interim Cabinet Pisas.

According to Konket, it is necessary to first investigate which requirements were not handled according to the rules and only then the government can draw its conclusions.

The minister denies that he would like to dismiss 700 civil servants. According to Konket these are just rumors. On the contrary, there will be no layoffs at all.

However, the Council of Ministers has decided to investigate any unjustified appointments. If that is the case, these contracts will be annulled.

Konket was not able to say whether there will be consequences for government officials who did not act according to the rules.