Symposium Boards of financial supervision ‘Further together in the Kingdom’

WILLEMSTAD - On Thursday June 22nd there was a special Cft symposium on the occasion of bidding farewell to the chairman and two members of the Board of financial supervision. Former Governor and Minister of State Jaime Saleh and former member of the Second Chamber (Tweede Kamer) and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Kingdom Relations Jeroen Recourt gave an explanation on the ‘Further together in the Kingdom’ theme.

Rector Magnificus of the University of Aruba Glenn Thodé opened the symposium by emphasizing the importance of financial supervision. Next Mr Saleh gave a lecture on the added value of the Kingdom and how this should be implemented in a concrete way. Saleh indicated that within both the public and the private sector a ‘wake-up call’ is required to introduce a common vision on the added value of the Kingdom. Not only the government but also ‘the man in the street’ must play a central role herein. Mr. Recourt also left a deep impression on the attendants with his contribution ‘you have to tell your children’. He emphasized the importance of telling ‘the story’ of our Kingdom, and the need to develop a common vision for the future of the Kingdom. A necessary condition for this vision is the reversal of the negative ‘underflow’, which is felt on both sides of the ocean. Recourt praised the Cft on the fact that it has proven to be very successful as a supervisor and an adviser, ‘the doctor for the financial health of the countries’. The symposium was concluded with a special word of thanks to chairman Age Bakker by Ms. Sybilla Dekker, Cft member on behalf of the Netherlands.

The direct occasion for this special symposium was the farewell to both chairman Age Bakker and two members of the Board of financial supervision, Mr. Alberto (Chos) Romero and Hyden Gittens. Attendees had the opportunity to meet the new chairman Raymond Gradus. Parting chairman Bakker said to be pleased that he could conclude his term at the Cft in this manner. He expressed his special thanks to the secretariat, his fellow board members and to the valedictory board members Alberto 'Chos' Romero and Hyden Gittens.

The lectures will be posted on the Cft website, www.cft.cw.