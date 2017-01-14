Temporary CEO InselAir Filiatreault starts next week

WILLEMSTAD – As was announced earlier InselAir will have a new chairman of the management team. The new CEO of the airline will be the Canadian Gilles Filiatreault. He is appointed by the Curaçao government, which provided the airline with a total of 15 million dollars bridge loan so that, at least for now, they can keep their heads above water.

The airline already received three million dollars. Filiatreault has extensive experience as an external consultant to various commercial airlines, including in the Caribbean.

He will be on the island next week and will make working arrangements with the current CEO Albert Kluyver. Because of the government’s financial support, the voice of the interim CEO will be decisive in matters affecting the public interest.