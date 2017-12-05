The Government requests more time to answer unions

WILLEMSTAD - The Government of Curaçao, in accordance with the request made by the fifteen unions, gave its answer before 11 o’clock this morning. The Government in its letter requests more time to deal in a diligent manner with the demands presented by the unions.

The Government informed the unions that it has taken note of the letter presented this morning at 9 o’clock to Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath. In its answer, the Government indicated that there is a National Dialogue planned in the afternoon where the parties will discuss the three issues presented by the unions. These issues are the minimum wage, the increase in premiums for car insurance and the current situation at the telecommunication company UTS.

The Government also indicated that it has to respect the protocol that was signed on February 6, 2014, which according to the ILO, regulates the tripartite dialogue. The Government considers that the dialogue process must be respected.

In the meantime, the Government is realizing various processes to tackle the issues that are currently being discussed. The Government will answer the unions through a letter after the National Dialogue.