The government wants a dialogue with the unions

WILLEMSTAD - In an official press release, the Council of Ministers indicated that they will make a decision within three weeks on the increase of the minimum wage in 2018. The government first wants to seek advice and evaluate the consequences for the quality of life for all inhabitants of Curaçao.

The government emphasizes that the starting point is to resolve disagreements in dialogue and that the government must make balanced decisions, according to the rules of good governance and on the basis of analyzes of facts and possible effects.

As of 1 January 2017, the government has set the minimum wage at 9 guilders. Before an increase takes place again in 2018 and the years thereafter, the necessary evaluations must first be completed. The aim is a fair salary for employees, but an increase in the minimum wage also has a direct impact on the economy, prices and employment, according to the government.

In addition to the increase in the minimum wage, the unions also take action against the increase in the premium for car insurance and the redundancies at UTS. The Council of Ministers approached the insurance companies to discuss whether the increase of the premium can be introduced in phases. The government has, in any case, done its ‘best to keep the consequences for society to a minimum’.

But the premium has not been adjusted to the changed economic and financial situation since 1999 and must therefore be increased so that insurance companies can continue to cover damage after traffic accidents.

The trade unions demand the departure of UTS director Paul de Geus. “The government cannot just comply with that demand. The government must comply with rules and procedures.”

In order to secure the continuity of UTS, a strategic partner is sought and the expenses, including personnel, must be reduced.

“That process was stopped in 2013 and resumed in 2017.” The government points out that the employees of UTS were first asked to resign voluntarily and only when that did not lead to the desired results, the company proceeded with forced dismissals.