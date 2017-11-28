The illegal transportation of tourists is punishable by law

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Transport, Transport and Spatial Planning (VVRP), Zita Jesus-Leito, warns resorts, hotels and other companies that they are not allowed to offer passenger transport without this being regulated by law.

“Those who do not comply with the law can expect severe punishments, including detention,” according to the minister. She further announces: “More stringent checks will be carried out on compliance with the Island Ordinance on passenger transport.

Everyone is asked to immediately stop illegally transporting passengers. Only carriers that have a permit or exemption can be used.”

Jesus-Leito explains that the government has recently learned about cases where resorts, hotels or people offer transport on public roads on a commercial basis. This is therefore forbidden. In addition, legal advice would be given by lawyers stating that it would be permissible to transport people if the carrier was not paid immediately for this.

For example, the transport service would be paid by the hotel or resort, for which the resort or hotel would charge the tourist. But, the Minister explains:

“In a previous lawsuit, the court ruled that it is irrelevant whether the compensation is charged directly or indirectly to the passengers.”

A residence permit or a work permit is not a transport permit, the minister explains. This concerns three different permits.