Trade unions demand higher Christmas bonus

WILLEMSTAD - The unions want a net Christmas bonus of 500 guilders. Now it is 135 guilders gross. The unions believe find that the civil servants have already sacrificed enough, the 135 guilds was supposed to be temporary.

In April, the unions still demanded 250 guilders, but that demand has now been increased. The request has already been submitted to the Minister of Finance, Kenneth Gijsbertha.

The chance that the demand will be honored looks small. Curaçao has a deficit of 30 million guilders in its budget.