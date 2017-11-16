Uncertain future oil industry Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - The future of the oil industry in Curaçao is uncertain and precarious. This is according to the Chairman of the Multidisciplinary Project Team (MDPT) Clift Christiaan during a presentation in Parliament.

It is by no means certain that the Chinese State Company Guandong Zhenrong Energy (GZE) has enough money and technical capabilities to run the refinery properly. And the current tenant PDVSA from Venezuela is currently operating the Isla refinery at less than 50% of his capacity.

Christiaan says that further negotiations are of great importance and that the parties still need to meet with the Venezuelan company, the current operator of the refinery.

Photo: Clift Christiaan