Union representing InselAir employees wants to get rid of temporary management

WILLEMSTAD - Trade union UGTK / Cadmu, which represents the interests of the employees of the local airline InselAir wants the resignation of the two interim managers, the CFO Andre Delger and the CEO Gilles Filiatreault.

This is stated in a letter to the government. The battle between the InselAir management and the trade unions is getting worse now that the austerity measures are being taken. 130 of them must go, voluntarily or forced.

Whether the unrest also leads to a strike is not yet known.

Both Filiatreault and Delger are currently on vacation. Filiatreault is from August 1 to August 8, while Delger is on vacation from July 18 to August 17.

In the absence of both directors, no one is authorized or appointed by the management to lead the company or to speak. Robert Wolf is no longer employed as spokesman. Vice CEO Juny Sluis announced last month that he no longer belongs to the board of directors and referred to questions from the press to Filiatreault.

For the union, it is incomprehensible that the management members are now on vacation.