Unions fail to muster enough support for their demonstration

WILLEMSTAD - The proclaimed strike and manifestation on Wilhelminaplein did not get the support or the number of people the trade unions hoped for.

According to several sources, there were about one hundred people present during the manifestation. According to the spokesperson of the unions, Errol Cova, the turnout is low because the government created confusion by partially responding to the demands of the unions last night.

The unions are still hoping for more support for their fight during the day.

The Council of Ministers announced yesterday during an urgent press conference that the minimum wage will increase by 10 cents in January 2018. Furthermore, the increase in the premium of car insurance will be put on hold for a period of six months. This decision is to give the involved parties the opportunity to come up with another solution.

The dismissal of UTS personnel will continue according to the collective agreement. According to the Council of Ministers the company cannot survive with the number of employees currently employed.

This is what Errol Cova meant when he said that the government partially agreed with two of the three demands.