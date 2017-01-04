Unrest in Parliament – President requests Schotte’s removal

WILLEMSTAD – Major uproar in Parliament this morning after the President Humphrey Davelaar opened the public meeting. During the President’s introduction, Gerrit Schotte demanded speaking time but was not granted. Then began the shouting match, including the leader of the opposition party Korsou di Nos Tur Amparo dos Santos.

Several Members of Parliament left the hall. According to Schotte, the opposition has the majority in Parliament and for that reason, the government headed by Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman has no legitimacy anymore.

Davelaar then adjourned the meeting and called the security to remove Schotte from the Parliament hall. Schotte refused to leave and is still demanding speaking time.