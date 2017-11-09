Update: Legislation Curaçao not in line with wishes Avianca

WILLEMSTAD - The negotiations between Avianca and InselAir are still ongoing. A takeover is still the goal, but the deal has a lot of legal-technical problems, says the Minister of Economic Development Steven Martina.

The Colombians want to manage the Curaçao airline from Bogota, with InselAir becoming a sort of branch. According to Martina, that is not possible under current Curacao legislation. The legislation required for the majority shareholder to be based in Curaçao.

Photo credit: Persbureau Curaçao